THE Great British Bake Off is looking for contestants to take part in the next series.
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to win the hit baking show?
Channel 4 are currently looking for Britain’s best amatuer bakers to apply for the twelfth series of The Great British Bake Off, airing in 2021.
The show is hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on the judging panel.
If you fancy baking in the famous tent then here’s all you need to know:
What is the criteria?
- You must be over the age of 16 on January 1, 2021
- Be a resident of the UK (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands)
- You must be able to commit to all the filming days required for the programme which are anticipated to fall between April and August 2021.
- You must also be able to commit to filming The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice which is filmed prior to the first transmission of the last episode.
- Not be a relative or close friend of anyone who is an employee or contractor for Love Productions or Channel 4, or anyone connected with the programme.
- Must be an amateur baker holding no NVQ, BTEC or equivalent professional qualification, unless acquired more than 10 years ago.
- You must never have been employed as a baker, cook or chef.
How will the Covid-19 pandemic affect filming?
For the last series, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming took place on a ‘closed set’, with contributors required to stay on location for the duration of filming.
You would be notified you nearer the time if similar arrangements are put in place for the next series.
When is the deadline?
Applications for the next series of the Bake Off close at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 6.
How do I apply?
To apply for the show online you should visit the GBBO website https://gbbo.take-part.co.uk
If you cannot apply online than application forms can be posted to you, if this is the case email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837.