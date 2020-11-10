A POPULAR children’s play centre in Newport will be running a ‘Christmas Toy Drop’ appeal for the first time this year.
Ryan Jones, co-owner of the venue located on Corporation Road, said coronavirus pandemic had left many family's struggling financially.
“As a family run business, we’d like to try and help by ensuring local children who won’t get any Christmas presents this year, do have a gift to open,” he said.
“Biffa are kindly donating a brand-new bin for us to use as a toy box to store donations, people can drop gifts off, or we can collect larger donations if people aren't able to drop off.
“We'll be donating gifts to some local schools and the Sparkle Charity who have expressed interest in receiving donations, for children who would benefit. We would organise delivery of the gifts.
“Newport Gwent Dragons are also on board to raise awareness, donate and help deliver the gifts in their community van”.
The venue has now re-opened after the firebreak lockdown.
They will be taking donations from then until December 11.
For more information head to https://letloosenewport.co.uk/