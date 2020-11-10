There have been 22 more deaths due to the coronavirus in Wales, with three in Gwent.
The total according to the measure used by Public Health Wales to 374 in Gwent, and 2,063 in Wales.
A further 444 cases have been confirmed today across Wales, including 88 in Gwent.
The total number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began has exceeded 60,000 yesterday, according to Public Health Wales, while the total in Gwent has passed 10,000.
The new Gwent cases today are as follows: Caerphilly, 22; Blaenau Gwent, 15; Torfaen, 19; Newport, 24; Monmouthshire, eight.
The rolling case rate over the last seven days in Wales has fallen further, from 208.2 per 100,000 to 195.3 per 100,000.
Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 330.7 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, after Merthyr Tydfil (499) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (405.8).
The case rate in Caerphilly remains below 300 per 100,000, and currently stands at 262.3. In Newport the rate is now 142.2, in Torfaen 158.6, and in Monmouthshire 116.3.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 55
Cardiff - 61
Swansea - 21
Carmarthenshire - 7
Bridgend - 38
Caerphilly - 22
Ceredigion - 2
Merthyr Tydfil - 19
Blaenau Gwent - 15
Neath Port Talbot - 30
Torfaen - 19
Flintshire - 15
Vale of Glamorgan - 10
Wrexham - 16
Newport - 24
Monmouthshire - 8
Conwy - 9
Pembrokeshire - 8
Powys - 18
Gwynedd - 4
