A REMEMBRANCE Day display on a Newport building was inspired by a woman who served in the Second World War.
Lorna Thomas, 89, served as part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the Women’s Branch of the British Army, founded in 1938.
Now, as part of commemorations of Remembrance Day this year, a display in her honour has been created at Newport funeral director Ian Watts and Son.
The funeral home had recently been extended and renovated by Ms Thomas' grandson, builder and craftsmen Steve Johns, owner of A&S Bricklayers.
The display was designed by a volunteer member of staff, Rhian Thomas, working with Funeral Plan Company Golden Leaves general sales manager Paul Williams – a First World War historian and expert.
In April 1941, the members of the Auxiliary Territorial Service were given full military status, although they continued to be paid two-thirds of the wage of a man of the same rank.
In December 1941, the government passed the National Service Act which allowed the enlistment of women into war work or the armed forces.