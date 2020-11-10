A KEY worker who makes vital medical equipment has spoken out after his motorbike was stolen - for the second time during since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Simon Horner, who works at sciences company Thermo Fisher, found his bike had been stolen from the car park in Gladstone Street, Crosskeys overnight between 8pm on Saturday, November 7, and 10am the following day.

The first time Mr Horner’s bike was stolen was back in April, when thieves lifted it onto a flatbed truck in broad daylight, just days after he had had to cancel his wedding and honeymoon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Horner replaced the stolen bike with a blue Yamaha YBR - which now itself been stolen.

Mr Horner’s wife Rebecca said the bike had been kept in the garden until Saturday.

She said: “The bike was usually in the garden but because of having fireworks, we put it in the car park for the first time. It was there at 8pm and when my husband was going to check on his mam who lives alone and is vulnerable, roughly between 10am and 11am, it had gone.”

Mrs Horner added: “We are so angry, and we can’t afford to replace another bike in a short space of time. I can’t believe this has happened again during another lockdown.”

Mrs Horner also said that at the time it would have been taken, there would have only been roughly enough petrol for around 14 miles of travel as Mr Horner usually fills the bike with petrol on a Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had a call on November 8 reporting the theft of a motorbike from a car park on Gladstone Street in Crosskeys. The bike, a blue Yamaha YBR (125) reg. number CK08 TZD, was taken sometime between 8pm on Saturday 7th and 10am on Sunday 8th. “

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or contact their social media pages quoting reference 2000407104.