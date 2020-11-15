TESCO Clubcard points can be spent at all of these huge brands including NowTV, Prezzo and Denby.
With Christmas just around the corner it’s time to get savvy with your spending - if you have a Tesco Clubcard download the app to see how much money you could save.
For every £1 you spend in-store and online at Tesco you collect one Clubcard point, on fuel it’s one point for every £2 you spend.
Tesco then turns these points into vouchers that you can spend on your weekly shop, monthly bills or a range of leisure activities.
If you save 150 points you will get a £1.50 voucher to spend.
Tesco Clubcard points can be collected using your Tesco card, the Clubcard app, the key fob or through Tesco Pay+.
There are more than 240 deals to snap up that could see you saving hundreds of pounds such as £15 off EuroTunnel with a £5 Tesco voucher and 50p in vouchers can get you £1.50 to spend at Hungry Horse restaurants.
Here are some of the best deals:
- Eurotunnel Le Shuttle
£5 in vouchers
£15 to spend
- Hungry Horse pubs
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Cottages.com
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort admission
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- NOW TV
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Chessington World of Adventures Resort
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Goldsmiths
£5 in vouchers
£15 to spend
- Denby
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- PizzaExpress
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Royal Caribbean International
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- English Heritage
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Tesco Mobile
£0.50 in vouchers
£1 to spend
- Hearst Magazines subscriptions (including Elle, Country Living and more)
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- RAC Personal Breakdown Cover
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Thorpe Park Resort
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Alton Towers Resort
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Bella Italia
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Café Rouge
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
Blackpool Pleasure Beach
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- Hotels.com
£5 in vouchers
£15 to spend
- Prezzo
£0.50 in vouchers
£1.50 to spend
- 1-year 16-25 Railcard
£1 in vouchers
£3 to spend
If you don’t want to spend the vouchers yourself, you can even donate them to one of five charities including Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, FareShare or The Trussell Trust.
To redeem your vouchers you can get them sent in the post or simply redeem using the Clubcard app - your reward codes are valid for 12 months.