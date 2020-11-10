NEWPORT City Council is “well placed” financially for the second half of this financial year, with an underspend forecast on its budget, a report shows.

The city council is predicting an underspend of around £1.7 million, although this includes around £1.4 million which is a budget contingency.

In July, the council was forecasting that it would overspend on its budget by £683,000.

However, a council report says the position has improved following confirmation of Welsh Government funding to cover lost income and increased spending related to coronavirus.

“Since receiving confirmation from Welsh Government that financial support would continue to the end of the year the 2020/21 revenue budget forecast position has improved,” the council’s chief financial officer writes in the report.

“This has allowed the release of the general contingency budget and that represents the vast majority of the ‘bottom line’ underspend.

“The council is well placed going into the second half of this most challenging financial year.”

But school budgets remain an “area of significant concern”, with an overall overspend of around £1.3 million predicted this year.

School reserves are now insufficient to cover the overspend, with other council budgets or reserves having to be drawn upon, the report says.

Ten schools are expecting a negative balance position at the end of this year, totalling £3.4 million, including six secondaries.

Council tax income is also down significantly, with the amount collected at the end of September around £2 million less than at the same time the previous year.

An overspend of £500,000 is expected in this area.

Other areas of overspend include undelivered budget savings of £1.1 million and increased demand for independent fostering agencies of £450,000.

The council has faced increased costs of £2.9 million due to coronavirus, but these have been funded by the Welsh Government.

“At this stage of the year, this is a very positive position, but there is a need to be mindful that as we move into the second wave of the pandemic, there may be currently unknown costs that arise in the coming months, which will affect the current forecast,” the report adds.

Overall service areas are predicted to underspend by £206,000, with a budget contingency of £1,473,000 which is not currently required.

The council’s cabinet will consider the position at a meeting on Wednesday.