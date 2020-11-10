A NEWPORT family have spoken of their devastation and heartbreak following the sudden death of their two-year-old daughter.

Wyatt Rose Wheeler died on the morning of Friday, November 6.

She had been diagnosed with tonsillitis two days earlier and appeared to be getting better.

Wyatt Rose Wheeler

However, her parents woke up to "the situation every parent dreads", their little girl had passed away.

"We are broken, she was our everything," said Wyatt's mother Laura, known to her friends as Elle.

"We don’t have any answers that we sorely need yet, all we know is that life has been so cruel.

"This was a sudden, sharp, and unexpected loss."

Ms Wheeler says that she and her family are "clinging to" the knowledge that Wyatt passed away peacefully in her sleep.

"I’m not religious, but I’ve never hoped for a heaven more," she said.

"This house is full of her and everywhere I turn she’s around me.

"It’s heartbreaking, but also wonderful."

Wyatt spent most of this year inside and protected from the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

"She never got to go to the beach or paddle in the sea," said Ms Wheeler.

"She never got to go on holiday, see a Christmas she could possibly remember, start nursery, learn to ride a bike, or say her big sister’s name.

"She was surrounded by family and friends when we were able but she was always surrounded by love.

Wyatt Rose Wheeler and her family

"She will never get to do a lot of things but in the two years she was alive all she knew was safety, joy, laughter, and love.

GoFundMe and CrowdFunder pages have been set up to support the family through their grief.

"We’re not looking for attention or sympathy, we simply want everyone who is lucky enough to have their children to hold them a little tighter," said Ms Wheeler.

"She was ours, she was perfect and she’s now gone."

Melanie Williams, a close family member, said the aim of the GoFundMe was to relieve some of the stress on the family.

She added: "Everybody has been so generous, they really have. It is a good community down there, it is comforting to get that support."

To donate, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/in-memory-of-wyatt-rose-wheeler or uk.gofundme.com/f/wyatt-rose-wheeler