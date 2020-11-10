POLICE are investigating the 'opportunist' theft of a van in Caerphilly.
A delivery van has been stolen in Bargoed - it is a Peugeot boxer van with the registration number CE69 YFY.
The vehicle - which the driver had left running - was taken from South Street on Saturday, November 7, at 2.35pm.
(Picture: Gwent Police)
Gwent Police are trying to trace the man pictured, who was in the area at the time - they think that someone may recognise his clothing.
Gwent Police added: "We're reminding people not to leave keys in vehicles, it's an invitation to opportunist thieves."
Anybody who can help their investigation can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000406100.
Alternatively, people can directly message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.