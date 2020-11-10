MONMOUTHSHIRE stood to attention on Sunday to remember those who fought and gave their lives for their country.
Despite the pandemic meaning no more than 30 could attend Remembrance Sunday events across the county, scaled-back services still took place in all of the county’s towns, with many streamed for public viewing on town or community councils’ social media pages.
A small number of passers-by observed all events in a safe and socially distanced manner.
(Cmd. Bob Reid. Vice Chairman of Caldicot RBL, Tony Burrows, Bugler & Rob Preston, Standard Bearer. Picture: Steve Wainwright)
In Monmouth guests who laid wreaths at the war memorial at St James’ Square included Vice Lord Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Tuggey, mayor Cllr Mat Feakins, and county councillor Richard John.
In Abergavenny wreaths were laid by Deputy Lieutenant Ross Murray, MP David Davies, MS Nick Ramsay, mayor Cllr Tony Konieczny, and Cllr Sheila Woodhouse, among others.
(Ex-servicemen waiting for lay their wreaths at Caldicot Cross. Picture: Steve Wainwright)
Representatives from each of the Armed Forces and local organisations came together in Chepstow.
In Magor an area was cordoned off at the village square, into which those participating in the laying of the wreaths were invited.
(Socially distanced crowd stands to attention at Magor Square)
Nineteen wreaths were laid including from Deputy Lord Lieutenant Christopher Freegard OBE, and Cllr Sally Bailey.
(Youngster Charlie Morgan laying a wreath in Magor for all children affected by war and conflict)
In Caldicot a service was held at the cross on Newport Road at 11am, and was attended by Lord Lieutenant Anthony Clay and leader of Monmouthshire council Peter Fox, among others.
(Chepstow service at the war memorial. Picture: John Burrows)
At the war memorial in Usk five wreaths were laid by dignitaries including deputy leader of the council Bob Greenland and representatives from the police and fire service.
(Wreaths laid in Caldicot. Picture: Steve Wainwright)
Services on Wednesday
- Caldicot: A small event in the town centre will be taking place at 11am
- Monmouth: There is no service open to the public
- Chepstow: There will be a small service at the war memorial at 11am
- Abergavenny: A small closed service will be held on Wednesday with guests including Legion branch members, representatives from Our Lady and St Michael School, King Henry VIII School, and the army cadets
- Magor: A short service will be held at the Magor War Memorial in Magor Square at 11am.
- Usk: There will be no service held in Usk