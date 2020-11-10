PLANS to replace the former New Look store in Pontypool town centre with a gym could be given the green light next week.
Plans had previously been approved to convert the upper floors at the George Street site into a gym, but a new application has been submitted to cover all floors of the building. The original application included a roof-level café and seating area but this has been scrapped.
The council’s regeneration officer says in a report that New Look vacated the site in March.
The report says: “As a result of the pandemic and the decline of multiple retailers within smaller retail centres, both New Look and Brighthouse have withdrawn from Pontypool town centre in recent months, leaving behind two large retail properties capable of accommodating a relatively large retail format.
“These buildings are unlikely to attract independent retailers in their current form as the premises are too large and costly, it is also highly unlikely that a multi-national retailer would be interested in investing in Pontypool at a time when retailers are looking to rationalise floorspace.”
The council’s regeneration officer says the gym would provide training and employment opportunities.
It could also help to increase footfall and benefit other businesses in the town centre.
If approved the gym would benefit from more disabled parking at the site and bicycle parking to the rear.
A decision on the application will be made by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, November 15.