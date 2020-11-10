A RAIL company will bring dozens of stations together tomorrow (Wednesday) for a collective act of remembrance.

Local dignitaries in Newport will join their counterparts across South Wales and southwestern England by laying poppy wreaths on London-bound Great Western Railway (GWR) trains to mark Armistice Day.

Those trains will then make their way to Paddington, where the wreaths will be placed at the station's war memorial in time for the 11am remembrance service.

In total, nine trains and 60 stations will come together for GWR's 'Poppies to Paddington' act of remembrance.

Dan Panes, of GWR, said: “We all know how much change the pandemic has brought to everyone’s lives but we are determined Remembrance Day should be marked in the best way possible.

“Poppies to Paddington allows all those organisations who would usually be present for the Remembrance services at London Paddington and around the region to pay tribute to the fallen by laying a wreath. We are proud to be able to help in this way.”

Laying wreaths in Newport will be Ruth Jones MP, city council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, and David Watkind on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.

The Poppies to Paddington train is scheduled to arrive in Newport at 8.30am.

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with several armed forces charities including the Royal British Legion and The Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

Lt General Sir Andrew Gregory, who leads SSAFA, said: “Recognising the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces around and on Remembrance Day itself is extremely important.

"In these increasingly challenging times, Poppies to Paddington is a poignant and entirely fitting example of how we need to adapt in order to continue marking this significant annual event.”