BUSINESSES in Wales will be able to claim up to £3,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25.

The £3,000 incentive, announced by economy minister Ken Skates, is aimed at helping Wales to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

It will be available to businesses who have taken on a young apprentice for at least 30 hours per week.

Welsh businesses could also receive £1,500 for each new apprentice aged 25 year old and under for fewer than 30 hours a week.

For workers aged 25 and over, businesses can access £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire on a 30 hour or more contract, and a £1,000 incentive for apprentices working fewer than 30 hours.

However, payments will be restricted to ten learners per business.

Today’s announcement is part of the Welsh Government’s £40 million package of support to businesses and workers in recovering from the economic impacts of coronavirus. It will also be important in responding to the effects of the UK leaving the EU.

READ MORE:

Economy minister Ken Skates said: “Coronavirus and the impending threat of the UK leaving the European Union without a deal have placed incredible pressures and challenges on our economy, our companies and the livelihoods of our people.

“I made a firm commitment to support our businesses and workers through these incredibly difficult times and today’s announcement is clear proof of that.”

The Welsh Government is also making dedicated funding available for disabled people and for workers who lost a previous apprenticeship position because of coronavirus.

As part of today’s news, Mr Skates also revealed that the Welsh Government is launching a bespoke Apprenticeship Vacancy Service so people can easily access details about the apprenticeship opportunities available to them.

The service will be available to all employers and learners and is aimed at enhancing and strengthening Wales’ Apprenticeship Programme.

Businesses will be able to advertise and manage their apprenticeship opportunities through the service to help support their recruitment.

For more information visit businesswales.gov.wales/skillsgateway