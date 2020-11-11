AS WE remember those who served and died in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts this week, we have taken a look through our archives to bring you some images of remembrance parades and services down the years.

Veterans singing passionately during a D-Day service at Tredegar Park in 1994

The legion standards lowered during the Last Post at a D-Day service in Tredegar Park in 1994

Veterans pay their respects at a D-Day service at Tredegar Park in 1994

Cwrt-y-gollen army camp soldiers march through Abergavenny and Crickhowell in 1986

Oakley Street and Slade Street, Newport residents during a VE Day anniversary parade in 1985

Some of the veterans and cadets entering St Mary's Church, Chepstow for a VE Day service in 1985

Veterans turn out in force at St Mary's Church, Chepstow for a VE Day service in 1985

Head of school for Monmouth School Richard Jackson lays a wreath at the rededication of the Monmouth School war memorial in November 1993

Pupils from Bettws Comprehensive with the wreaths that they travelled to Germany to lay in memory of former pupils who died during the wars in 1993

The Royal Welsh Guards at Tredegar Park in 1994 for a D-Day service