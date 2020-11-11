A CARE watchdog has given top marks to an Ystrad Mynach nursery.

Mini Miners Club was rated excellent in their latest inspection from the Care Inspectorate Wales.

The nursery was given the highest possible rating in all four categories: Well-being; Care and Development; Environment; and Leadership and Management.

The inspection, carried out in July, praised all elements of the nursery.

The report said: "Children enjoy well-planned activities and stimulating experiences.

"They receive nurturing and supportive care from staff who have the appropriate skills and training to carry out their roles to a consistently high standard.

"Staff receive support to carry out their roles effectively and they are able to make a positive impact on the learning and development of children.

READ MORE:

"The environment is inviting, well maintained and planned to stimulate children's learning.

"The management of the service is carried out exceptionally well and both the person in charge and the responsible individual work proactively to improve and develop the provision of care."

Nursery owner, Kellyanne Evans said: "This nursery is my pride and joy but this year has been especially difficult, through the uncertainties one thing has shone through and that is how loved this happy place is.

"Not just by myself but by the children, staff and parents.

"No matter how overwhelmed I may feel this nursery will fight through to continue to provide excellent care for generations to come."

Manager, Laura James added: "We are incredibly proud of our achievements as a nursery.

"Our amazing team of staff never fail to go above and beyond for the children we care for.

"We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and I have no doubt that we will continue to grow from strength to strength over the next year."