A BURGLAR who stole cider and wine when he broke into a snooker club has been potted after a judge jailed him.

Crack cocaine addict Mohamed Elgadi, 29, raided Break 'n' Dish on Newport’s Stow Hill and stole booze worth around £100 from a fridge.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said: “At around 3.45am on October 2, two police officers saw the defendant on North Street with around 20 bottles of alcohol - Kopparberg, Magners, Bulmers and Stowells white wine.

“He was carrying them in a recycling bag and told the officers he had been given them by a friend.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Elgadi was allowed on his way.

Police were later called to the burglary and the officers who stopped and searched the defendant recognised him from CCTV footage of the crime.

Mr Davies said the stolen alcohol was worth between £60 and £100 and was not recovered.

Elgadi, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted burglary and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

Mr Davies told how the defendant had previous convictions for non-dwelling burglaries, committed in London, as well as shoplifting, drug offences and attempted theft.

Elgadi has also been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order.

Stuart John, representing the defendant, said: “I would ask the court to give him credit for his guilty pleas.

“He has an issue with crack cocaine which has caused to commit this offence and others.

“The defendant has been in this country for seven years. He came here from Sudan and has refugee status.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Elgadi: “At around 3.45 in the morning, police officers were patrolling the centre of Newport.

“They saw you come out of a dark alley and you were dressed in black. They stopped and searched you.

“The officers found you with around 20 bottles of alcohol, Kopparberg, Magners, Bulmers and Stowells white wine.”

She jailed the defendant for seven months and ordered he pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.