POTHOLES are one of the biggest bugbears for motorists across the country.

With winter on the horizon, we brought you a round-up of the worst offending streets in Newport - according to fixmystreet.com

We also asked where you thought the worst potholes in Gwent are - and you weren't shy in coming forward.

Here's what you said.

Vickie Warner said: "Hillside Drive in Pontypool.

"It's like, spot the road that's not potholed."

Beth Morgan Watkins went one further, nominating "all of Torfaen's side streets".

"Every road except the A4043 in Torfaen," she said.

The "busy lanes between Henllys and Rogerstone" got the vote of Paul Shepherd.

Lori Redwood said "Libeneth Road - the end of the lane to get to Wharf Scrapyard in Somerton, Newport.

"There is no other stretch like it. Deadly."

Lucy Knight said that she has had to get her car's suspension repaired twice in 15 months due to the condition of Conway Terrace in Croesyceiliog.

"It’s an unadopted street, and it’s too much for private renters/owners to pay out to re surface," she said.

Unsurprisingly with the high proportion of Gwent's motorists, many of the roads around Newport were put forward.

Don Prosser said: "Beaufort Road in Newport", while Daniel Wood said that the road passing John Frost School in Duffryn was particularly bad at the junction with Lighthouse Road.

Lighthouse Road was also nominated by Wayne Barrett, who said: "Lighthouse Road roundabout, just off slip road from Tredegar roundabout."

Other Newport offenders included George Street Bridge westbound, nominated by Joshua Evans, and "the roundabout as you come out of Lliswerry", which Alessandro Centracchio said was "like a bulldozer has scraped the road and left massive gouges in it."

