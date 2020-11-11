MORE than £14,000 has been raised for a breast care unit in Gwent.

On Friday, October 16 and 23, the amount was raised as part of the Turn Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Pink campaign throughout the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The money, which was raised by ABUHB staff, businesses, schools and others, will go towards the proposed new breast care unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.

Part of the Cwmbran Centre's fundraising.

Cwmbran Shopping Centre’s stores decorated their shop windows and Pontypool Market stallholders decorated their stalls pink.

And a massive £3,000 was raised by one Hengoed resident alone. Maldwyn Griffiths raised the money by virtually walking around the Welsh coast, totalling 1,000 miles, including local walks.

Pontypool Quickstep held a socially distanced event, while Ynysddu and Always primary school raised funds through non-uniform days.

The hospital staff themselves got involved in their departments by wearing pink to work and donated generously.

It was all co-ordinated by the Friends of ABUHB Breast Unit. The volunteers came together to help the health board raise additional funds to make sure that breast care patients receive the best care and support they can. They are aiming to have a comfortable waiting room, counselling rooms with a sensitive design and décor to create a calm, light and dignified environment.

The unit will support more than 5,000 women, and a number of men each year.

A member of the group, Carolyn Jenkins, is a recovering breast cancer patient and believes the new dedicated unit will help to provide a less daunting and more private space for patients, giving them much needed areas for them and their families to come to terms with their diagnosis and help to change the experiences of patients.

Emma Wilkins, fundraising manager for breast services at ABUHB, said: “Thank you to everyone that has fundraised and donated to make this possible, it was a real community effort. However, the campaign is not over.

“It’s been a difficult year with Covid restrictions having a direct effect on how we can continue to raise funds to support our NHS. The number of people continually getting involved in the local community raising money in innovative tireless sometimes virtual ways for our new breast unit makes you realise just how amazing people are.

“We kindly ask that the community continue to get behind the breast unit appeal campaign so that we can make the unit something truly special that will support local NHS patients.”

Plans for the new breast unit have already been drawn up and building work is expected to start next year.

Anyone who is interested in fundraising for the breast unit can contact Ms Wilkins on 07849144995 or email Emma.wilkins5@wales.nhs.uk.