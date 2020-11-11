FIGURES have been released which show how many people have been hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent.

The latest stats for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board run up to Monday, November 9.

On the busiest day during the first wave of the pandemic, April 12, there were 291 people in hospital with coronavirus in Gwent.

The number has been in excess of that throughout November, and since October 26, with 406 coronavirus patients on November 4 representing the busiest day.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has increased over the last two months

Speaking at a press briefing last week, chief executive of NHS Wales, Dr Andrew Goodall, said it was "inevitable" that we would see numbers across Wales reach April levels.

He said: "I think it is inevitable that over the next week we will see our figures reach April levels.

"I do not think that represents the NHS being overwhelmed, but it is a visual milestone to demonstrate the significant impact we will see.

"The next two to three weeks are very important to us.

"We are hoping that we will see some evidence of stabilisation, but if the numbers continue as they are the NHS in Wales would get to a point where it is overwhelmed."

Levels passed that mark this week.

The highpoint of coronavirus hospitalisations in April peaked on April 25, at 1,347.

Over the last seven days, from November 3 to November 9, the average daily number is 1,440.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has increased over the last two months

First minister Mark Drakeford said the opening of new hospital facilities, and expansion of capacity, will be crucial in the coronavirus battle.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Mr Drakeford said The Grange University Hospital, due to open on November 17 in Llanfrechfa, will play a big role in that fight.

He added: "It will give nearly 700 beds to south east Wales as part of the coronavirus effort.

"Altogether we have planned for 5,000 extra beds in the Welsh NHS over the winter.

"Half of those will come from the ten field hospitals that we will open, and the other half will come from expanding capacity within the existing NHS Wales system.

"By far the biggest contribution of that will come with the opening of The Grange and we are looking forward, very much, to seeing what will be a state of the art hospital, allowing our clinicians to make the maximum use of their skills, to see that up and providing services to the people in the South Wales Argus area."