Here is a home which wouldn't look out of place on the French Riviera or appearing in a film of an Agatha Christie or P G Wodehouse novel.

This six-bedroom Art Deco property, which also has a swimming pool, can be found at Bryn Rhedyn, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, and is on the market for offers over £800,000.

But this property doesn't date from the 20s or 30s - in fact it was created by architect Colin Morgan only 20 years ago and takes its inspiration from the Art Deco buildings of Miami in the United States of America.

This property is for sale with M2 Estate Agents for offers over £800,000

The owners wanted to create their dream of an Art Deco home and they did not stop at the facade. Deco style continues throughout the interior from the bespoke internal doors, designed window pelmets to the tiling and decoration. Elements of this distinctive era of design appear throughout the exceptionally spacious split level accommodation.

A pillared entrance leads to a gravel parking area and garage. Steps lead up to a wraparound terrace with curved streamlined railings.

The spacious hall has a tiled floor with Deco style edging, glass brick panels allow light into both the dining room and kitchen. A half-turn open tread staircase with Art Nouveau railings leads to a small landing. Towards the far end of the hall is the two piece cloakroom with cloaks cupboard.

The split-level dining/lounge room features a curved window and French doors out onto the balcony and a gas fire in the lounge area. The part-curved raised dining area, features Deco balustrades.

To the other side of the hall is the kitchen/dining/family room.

At one end is an extensive range of fitted units incorporating a built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and granite work tops. A bespoke central island features glass brick detailing, a ceramic hob and storage. There is space for table and chairs. An archway leads through to a sitting area with feature fireplace and French doors onto the terrace. An opening leads to a further smaller space with glazed panels and central door to the terrace.

The kitchen area has plenty of space and is fitted with a range of units

Steps from an inner hall accessible from the kitchen lead to the double garage which has an electric door, light and power. Further steps lead up to the indoor pool, which can also be accessed from the half landing.

The pool area features windows and French doors onto the patio with views over fields. A sauna and hot tub can remain. There is a large shower room with corner shower and pedestal sink.

The swimming pool

The half landing from the hall provides access to a cosy sitting room with a gas fire inset into a granite surround.

A spacious utility room has a back door to the rear, stainless steel sink, storage units, and plumbed space for washing machine.

A door from the utility leads to a study.

The master bedroom features a door to a balcony with views over the local landscape and two curved windows. A good-size walk-in wardrobe with window offers the opportunity to be an ensuite as all the plumbing is in place.

Bedroom two also has a balcony and two curved windows. This bedroom has an ensuite with panel-enclosed bath with shower over and glass screen, pedestal wash hand basin, low level WC, bidet, heated towel rail and tiled floor.

The third bedroom also features a curved window.

Bedroom four is another double room with a fully tiled ensuite bathroom including panel-enclosed bath with shower over and glass screen, low level WC, bidet and heated towel rail.

Bedroom five is again another double room.

There is also a games room with views over the surrounding fields.

The bathroom features a unique French suite, designed around the Lotus flower. The freestanding bath sits on a raised platform, with the pedestal sink, bidet and low level WC beneath. Rare Lincrusta Art Nouveau paper adorns the walls to half height.

The property is in a rural setting

Outside, Art Deco railings curve around terraces leading to further patio areas. There is a superb summerhouse with central barbeque/fire pit and built in seating positioned on one of the patio areas and the south facing terraces are perfectly positioned to make the most of the sun and pool.

This property is on the market with M2 Estate Agents, Usk. For more details contact 01291 672827.

