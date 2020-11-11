A GROUP of independent cinemas and film festivals in Wales, including one in Monmouth, have been awarded a share of £52,000 to keep they afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Film Hub Wales has awarded handed out the National Lottery Funding, through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund.

Among the recipients is Monmouth's Savoy Theatre, which has been given £600. Earlier in the year the cinema was given £10,000 to help keep them afloat during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Funds will be used to aid recovery, enabling venues to safely restart British and international film screenings, including through cabaret-style seating and ‘big screen bubbles’, so that they can reconnect with the most isolated Welsh communities affected by lockdown.

Socially distanced film activities will take place Wales-wide, creating safe spaces where people can still travel the world via the big screen, at affordable prices. Audiences will be at the heart of decision making, with their feedback valued by venues as they rebuild.

MORE NEWS:

Since the pandemic began, many sites have been unable to open their doors to the public. With an uncertain future still ahead, they have been working to diversify their business models, develop robust health and safety procedures and secure critical alternative sources of income.

Hana Lewis, strategic manager of Film Hub Wales said: “We need to recognise the impact of cinemas in our communities and the potential loss we will all face if they close because of the pandemic.

“From Neuadd Ogwen, which provided food to 600 people via its foodbank, to the Magic Lantern and Theatr Gwaun, which both delivered medical supplies and mental health support to vulnerable patrons, independent venues have gone above and beyond to help those in most need.

“They have done this whilst also planning for their own uncertain futures, interrogating their business plans, reviewing their approaches to access and equality and exploring environmental sustainability. These funds will help them to restart crucial social, economic and cultural provision through on-screen activity”.