THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences such as animal cruelty, drug dealing and drink-driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

William Davies

Zac Marchetti-Rees

James Hallett

Three drug dealers involved in a cocaine dealing enterprise which saw police seize £52,000 in cash were jailed for a total of 15 years.

William Davies, Zac Marchetti-Rees and James Hallett, all from Caerphilly, were locked up at Newport Crown Court.

Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and ketamine – with a combined street value of at least £36,000 – was also seized by Gwent Police following a surveillance operation against the trio in March.

Richard Coyle

A sadist who tortured and mutilated a hedgehog in a horrific attack which he carried out for his own “perverse pleasure” was jailed for six months.

Convicted killer Richard Coyle, 54, who was jailed for manslaughter in 2006, butchered the animal while homeless and living in a tent in Blackwood.

Outside Newport Magistrates’ Court, the RSPCA said it was “one of the worst examples of animal cruelty they have ever seen”.

John Cousins

John Cousins was jailed for drink-driving after leading a police car on a high-speed pursuit through built-up residentials areas.

The 34-year-old, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Risca, was locked up for six months.

He admitted driving above the legal alcohol limit, driving without insurance, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Niall Bright

A man who attempted to evade the police with "the most extremely stupid piece of driving" while under the influence, was jailed for 14 months.

Niall Bright, 23, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, was pursued by officers in Bargoed for around 15 minutes just after 1am on October 11.

Bright even continued for a mile and a half after all four of the tyres on his Ford KA were blown out by a stinger device.