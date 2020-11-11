GUINNESS has announced a “precautionary” recall of some of its drinks in Great Britain amid concerns of microbiological contamination.
The recall impacts the recently launched non-alcoholic stout.
A statement from Guinness apologised for the situation.
It added that a full refund would be available to customers at their point of purchase.
A spokesman said: "We wanted to let you know that as a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.
"If you have bought Guinness 0.0 do not consume it.
"Instead, please return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund. Alternatively, contact the Diageo Consumer Careline on consumercare.gbandireland@diageo.com or 0345 601 4558 with details of your purchase to receive a refund voucher before disposing of the product.
"We are sorry that this has happened."