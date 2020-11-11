EMERGENCY services, including an air ambulance and police, were called to Newbridge yesterday - but social media claims there was a stabbing in the area have been refuted.

As the Argus reported yesterday, an air ambulance landed in Caetwmpyn Park in Newbridge on Tuesday afternoon.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Tuesday, November 10, at approximately 13.06 to a residential area of Newbridge where our services were needed.

"We responded with two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, and one patient was transported by road ambulance to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.”

(Video: Leon Richards)

Although posts on social media yesterday afternoon claimed there had been a stabbing in the area, police have confirmed this was not the case.

Gwent Police also confirmed a post circulating on Facebook alleging there was a stabbing had been removed to "avoid fear and distress in the community".

The Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman declined to comment on the nature of the incident for patient confidentiality.

The spokesperson could not reveal the nature of the incident, as they are 'strictly bound' by the rule of patient confidentiality, which is 'paramount.'

A spokeswoman for Wales Air Ambulance added: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency in the Newbridge area yesterday (10/11/20).

"Unfortunately, we are unable to give any further details.”

Yesterday also saw police escorted a man from the Ebbw River in the area - but it is unclear if this was linked to the other incident.

Although both incidents were in Newbridge there was uncertainty as to whether they were linked.

(Video: Neil Jenkins)

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police has said the police presence in Newbridge yesterday afternoon 'relates to officers arresting a man who had been recalled to prison.'

Gwent Police cannot disclose details of this man but have confirmed he was arrested.