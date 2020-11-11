BREXIT uncertainty has been caused by the UK Government putting politics above the national interest, the first minister has said.

With 50 days to go until the end of the UK's transition period as part of the process of leaving the EU, Mark Drakeford has said "unnecessary uncertainty" remains.

Mr Drakeford urged the UK Government to act and "prioritise jobs and the economy".

Taking to Twitter, the first minister said: "Sadly, there remains a lot of unnecessary uncertainty.

"It didn’t have to be this way - UK Gov’s approach has been dictated by short-term political considerations, rather than what is in the national interest.

"We urge them to change course and prioritise jobs and the economy."

The comment came as the Welsh Government published a new plan setting out how they intend to deal with the uncertainty around Brexit.

The End of Transition Action Plan, published today, describes the actions the Welsh Government has been taking, both independently and jointly with UK government, to ensure that Wales is as prepared as possible for any outcome.

Jeremy Miles, counsel general and minister for European transition, said: "In preparing for end of transition, we have continued to act in the best interests of our nation; working with local partners, businesses and communities across Wales to support them as they get ready for what comes next.

"There is uncertainty and a degree of anxiety about the next stage, but I want to reassure people in Wales that the Welsh Government continues to do all we can to help you through the changes that are coming.

"But we need to recognise the very real limits of what we can do to minimise the full impact of leaving the transition period without a trade deal or with only a thin deal.

"And some of what we need to do depends on actions which the UK government is responsible for.

"We have known since early this year that the UK government has been working on priority projects for UK-wide preparations.

"However, we did not see any meaningful details of these projects until June. The months we’ve lost to prepare as a result, simply cannot be regained.

"It didn’t have to be this way – the UK government’s approach has been dictated by short-term political considerations rather than the long-term interests of the UK.

"We continue to urge the UK government to change course and to prioritise jobs, livelihoods and economic security."