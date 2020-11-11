THE people of Gwent have paid their respects on Armistice Day to those who fought and died for the nation.
While the pandemic forced the cancellation of many commemorations this year, a small wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph in Newport at 11am.
A two-minutes' silence was followed by the laying of poppy wreaths at the city's war memorial, under the words: "Their memory endureth forever."
Members of the Welsh Ambulance Service joined ex-servicemen and members of the public in laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.
Earlier this morning, local dignitaries laid wreaths at Newport railway station – the wreaths were transported by train to London's Paddington station for an 11am service of remembrance there.
Newport Station 🏴🇬🇧#PoppiesToPaddington pic.twitter.com/1w2NG9Ij1m— Newport Veterans Hub CIC (@HubNewport) November 11, 2020
And at Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceiliog, the force paid its respects with an 11am ceremony.
Armistice Day falls on November 11 each year – the day in 1918 that the armistice was signed to end the First World War after four years of fighting.
This year's commemorations also fall in line with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
