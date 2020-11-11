THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, November 12, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are selling festive lights and character favourites as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

1.8m Inflatable Santa & Reindeer for £49.99 each.

A Christmas Pink Fairy for £7.99 each.

Marvel Avengers Double Duvet Set for £14.99 each.

For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products on offer - such as bedding and winter clothing.

These include:

Silentnight Double Winter Nights 13.5 Tog Duvet RRP £53.99 but Lidl are selling them for £14.99 each.

Livergy Men’s Winter Boots £ 16.99 per pair.

Plus, Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Base Layer Trousers for £7.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.