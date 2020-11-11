CORONAVIRUS rates at Welsh universities are in "steady decline".

Education minister Kirsty Williams also revealed that evidence showed transmission was not taking place in teaching environments across the country.

Ms Williams was speaking at a Welsh Government press briefing today, where she laid out more information on the cancellation of summer exams and Christmas travel rules for students.

The minister said the fall in infection rates was encouraging, and praised the work of universities.

She said: "I am greatly encourage that we are seeing a steady decline in our cases at universities.

"Evidence shows transmission is not taking place in teaching and learning environments, and universities are operating Covid-secure campuses.

"That is as a result of students doing the hard graft and making the right choices to keep themselves and others safe.

"I am really pleased to see that decrease in rates of infection in our university population."

Ms Williams also laid out plans for getting students home at Christmas.

Coronavirus testing of asymptomatic students in Wales will be rolled out as part of the plan to enable them to travel home for the holidays.

New Covid-19 lateral flow tests, designed to diagnose people without symptoms, will be provided to students who are planning to travel home for the holiday.

Universities across Wales will also end the majority of 'in person' lessons in the week ending December 8, allowing anyone who tests positive for coronavirus to self-isolate for 14 days before travelling home for the Christmas break.

To limit the impact on the wider public, universities have agreed to stagger travel for students to "reduce pressure on public transport and public infrastructure."