CORONAVIRUS tests for asymptomatic students at Welsh universities will not be a mandatory requirement before the Christmas holidays.

Education minister Kirsty Williams made the announcement during today's coronavirus update briefing.

She said that neither the Welsh Government, nor universities themselves, could "force people to take a test".

"We make it available to them, but we can't force them to take it," she said.

"We really need people to abide by the rules to keep themselves and other people safe. Student or not."

Built into the testing programme is the leeway to allow those students who test positive to be able to quarantine for 14 days before heading home for the holidays.

"There is enough time built into this scenario," she said.

"Some of the tools we're invoking will form part of our consideration for a safe return to campus after the Christmas holidays."

Asked whether everyone who wants a test will be able to receive one, Ms Williams said that was still being worked out.

"We're working to establish those testing facilities," she said.

"Cardiff have their own asymptomatic testing programme.

"We hope to have as many tests available as possible.

The first semester of university life for the new intake of students has been a far cry from what their predecessors will have experienced.

However, the Welsh Government is not considering any form of rebate - either for rent or tuition fees.

"I appreciate the experience of this term has been challenging," she said.

"At this stage we don't have plans to ask universities for rebates of rent of tuition fees."