A CRASH on the A40 has left one lane blocked.
The incident has occurred near Monmouth, at the junction with the A466.
READ MORE:
Traffic is queueing and lane two of two is blocked heading northbound.
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A CRASH on the A40 has left one lane blocked.
The incident has occurred near Monmouth, at the junction with the A466.
READ MORE:
Traffic is queueing and lane two of two is blocked heading northbound.
More to follow.