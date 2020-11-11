A NEWPORT artist has completed his biggest mural yet - completely covering the front of a house in honour of this year's remembrance celebrations.

Billy Windsor, of Fugly Arts Society, has spent five weekends single-handedly spray painting a remembrance mural, featuring RAF Hurricanes flying above a field of poppies, on a house in Cardiff.

The property, on Elm Street, was bought by Jack Hussey in January, and is used as shared accommodation.

Mr Hussey commissioned the mural in honour of his great uncle – Sergeant Samuel Leslie Butterfield.

(Video: Dave Lunt)

Sergeant S. L. Butterfield - known as Leslie - was born in 1913, attended Watford Boys Grammar School, then undertook an RAF apprenticeship in September 1929.

His great nephew, 31-year-old Jack Hussey followed in his footsteps without even realising: undertaking an aircraft apprenticeship when he was 18 - at the same airport Leslie used to fly out from.

Described as a 'legend', Sgt Butterfield fought in World War Two and was commended for shooting down three planes in Dunkirk. He was shot down but rescued by a paddle streamer 'Sundown', which landed him at Margate.

He was killed in battle on August 11, 1940, aged 27 - one of 25 pilots from 213 Squadron who died that day.

Sgt Samuel Leslie Butterfield (Picture: Jack Hussey)

Mr Hussey is 'very happy' with the piece and hopes it will honour his great uncle, along with all those who have fought for Britain.

Mr Hussey said: “I am incredibly proud of my great uncle; he sounds like a bit of a legend.

"It's important to look back on legacy - no matter what side of the fence you sit I personally think the sacrifices made then made a better today.

"This year has felt a bit like a war, many have felt the strain, but I've seen people physically light up when they see the mural, which is exactly what I wanted.

“The mural gives my uncle’s story a platform and there are so many stories like this one which people need to remember, particularly today."

The completed artwork (Picture: Dave Lunt)

Mr Windsor said he is 'really happy' with the piece, which includes an aircraft tipping its wing.

This is reference to how Mr Hussey's great aunt - Sgt Butterfield's 'high school sweetheart' - used to follow him around in a caravan, and he would tip his wing so she knew which vessel he was in.

Mr Windsor, said: “It’s a colourful street and Jack wanted to honour history and his great uncle.

“It’s taken five weekends to complete – the weather definitely made an impact – but it’s the biggest mural I’ve ever done.

“It’s good to remember these things and I’m happy to have been given the opportunity to paint the house.”