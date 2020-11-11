A FURTHER 13 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent by Public Health Wales, among 45 across Wales.

There have also been a further 167 cases confirmed across Gwent, out of 928 more in Wales.

The number of cases confirmed Wales-wide is more than twice that reported yesterday (444), but this is the fourth day in a row where less than 1,000 cases have been confirmed.

Ten new deaths have been confirmed in both the Cwm Taff Morgannwg and Swansea Bay University Health Board areas, five each in the Cardiff & Vale and Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB areas, and two in the Hywell Dda UHB area.

There have now been 387 coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began. according to Public Health Wales, out of 2,108 across Wales.

The new Gwent cases confirmed today are as follows: Caerphilly, 72; Blaenau Gwent, 35; Newport, 34; Torfaen, 16; Monmouthshire, nine.

READ MORE:

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 5 - across Wales is now 193.8 per 100,000 population, and the trend of recent days in many areas remains downward.

Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 333.5 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, after Merthyr Tydfil (497.3) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (400.8).

The case rate in Caerphilly is 266.2 per 100,000 and the Newport (144.2), Torfaen (160.7) and Monmouthshire (111) rates are all below the Wales average.

Caerphilly currently has the highest proportion of positive results in Gwent for tests taken (19.5 per cent).

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 158

Swansea - 91

Cardiff - 82

Caerphilly - 72

Bridgend - 56

Merthyr Tydfil - 54

Neath Port Talbot - 49

Carmarthenshire - 48

Blaenau Gwent - 35

Newport - 34

Powys - 30

Flintshire - 22

Denbighshire - 20

Torfaen - 16

Wrexham - 16

Vale of Glamorgan - 15

Pembrokeshire - 15

Gwynedd - 13

Conwy - 10

Monmouthshire - nine

Anglesey - seven

Ceredigion - five

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 67

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.