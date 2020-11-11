BBC Radio 2 have announced that one of their long-serving presenters is to leave the station before Christmas.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is leaving BBC Radio 2?

TV presenter and chatshow host Graham Norton has decided to leave Radio 2 later this year after ten years hosting the station's Saturday morning 10am until 1pm show.

When will his last show be on Radio 2?

Graham will present his last programme on Radio 2 on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Graham Norton, pictured, is to leave BBC Radio 2 after 10 years on the station. Picture: BBC

What has he said about his departure from the station?

In a statement, Graham said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

"I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.

"Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect tv home.”

What have bosses of Radio 2 said?

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer said: “Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2, he is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 added: “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

"His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

"On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Who did Graham take over from on Radio 2?

Graham joined Radio 2 in October 2010 to host the Saturday morning (10am - 1pm) slot, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

The show features a mix of music and celebrity guest interviews and over the years, Graham’s guests have included Kylie Minogue, JK Rowling, David Tennant and Tina Turner.

Regular features include the Agony Aunt slot Grill Graham, with co-presenter Maria McErlane, and his pick of a cheesy song of the week, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better.

Who is replacing Graham on Radio 2?

No details have been revealed as of yet, but the BBC added that new plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced in due course.