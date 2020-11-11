GWENT Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy has been reported missing.
Ashaenafi Fita was reported as missing from Monmouth on Sunday, November 8 and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being 5ft7, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and trainers, and has links to Newport.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2000406930.
Police have also urged Mr Fita to get in contact with them to confirm he is safe and well.