THE FINAL stage of resurfacing works at the picturesque Cwmcarn Forest Drive is under way following months of work at the site.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed work to resurface along the attraction, creating eight new recreational areas along the seven-mile-long drive, in in progress.

These include three new play areas, a storytelling area, learning facilities, all-ability trails, and several new seating areas and picnic spots.

It is hoped that the new drive will open for a trial period mid-March with a view to the drive being officially reopened in the Easter holidays in 2021.

Geminie Drinkwater, project manager from NRW said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to be able to work on this project and see the ideas and aspirations of many local people and visitors brought into fruition.

“Cwmcarn Forest is such as important asset to the local community and visitors alike, providing much needed access to green space and stunning countryside views.

“Like so many others I’ve met throughout this project, as a child, I spent many happy days visiting the drive with my family, and I can’t wait to be able to take my own family to Cwmcarn forest and enjoy the drive once again.”

Dav Letellier, NRW operations manager, said: “This has been a challenging project, and we thank the community for their patience with the work within the forest over recent years.

“The first challenge was dealing with the devastating impact of larch disease within the forest, leading to the loss of many thousands of mature larch trees and the temporary closure of the drive.

“Then came the challenge to secure the significant funds required to begin the redevelopment project, followed shortly by the impact of the global pandemic and an unavoidable set back in construction just as the project was getting started.

“So it feels really good to be able to say that we have overcome all these challenges and that completion of the works is within sight. We hope the new-look Cwmcarn Forest Drive will nicely complement the other facilities offered at the site and help secure it as a much-loved visitor attraction for many years to come.”