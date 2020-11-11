A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order
Mark Wainfur, 32, of Motherwell Court, Newport, is accused of being in possession of a Nokia mobile phone which he had not registered with Gwent Police.
The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on October 12.
A trial is due to take place at Newport Crown Court on April 8 and expected to last one to two days.
Wainfur was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Steven Donoghue.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams granted the defendant bail.
