HIGH street fashion and homewares chain Next have confirmed they won't be holding their annual Black Friday sale event this year.

Here's what you need to know.

What have Next said?

We contacted Next and a spokesperson from the retail chain confirmed that no Black Friday event was planned to take place for 2020.

We also asked whether a replacement sales event could possibly take place at a later date, but Next declined to comment.

The news will come as a blow to many bargain hunters who eagerly look forward to Next's Black Friday event - which slashes prices on a variety of women's, men's and children's clothing, as well as providing the opportunity to get discounts on a range of homeware items.

Which other companies are holding Black Friday events this year?

Here's a quick list of some of the big retail chains that we know are planning to hold a Black Friday sale for 2020:

Amazon

Argos

Currys PC World

John Lewis

Five important Black Friday tips from Which?

1. Don’t impulse buy – Work out what you need or want to buy and how much you’re prepared to spend before you start shopping in the sales.

2. Don’t panic – Don’t worry about missing out on a good offer as Which? research has revealed that you could be better off waiting until after Black Friday anyway.

3. Find out about offers in advance – Sign up to your favourite retailers’ newsletters for inside tips, or check their social media pages ahead of the sales for any clues or hints to what will be on offer.

4. Look at the price on previous days - using websites such as PriceRunner, to make sure you really are getting a good deal.

5. Don’t always trust reviews you find online – a recent Which? investigation found shoppers risk being misled by fake online product reviews.