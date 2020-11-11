A YEAR group at a Newport high school have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
Year 8 pupils at St Joseph's RC High School will have to remain at home for 14 days after the positive test.
The school has confirmed all close contacts of the case have been identified and receiving "appropriate advice."
It will remain open to all other year groups.
This will be the second year group currently self-isolating at St Joseph's, after Year 7 pupils were asked to stay at home following a positive case last week.
"You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19," said headteacher Jackie Jarrett in an email to parents. "I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community."