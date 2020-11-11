A 14-YEAR-OLD cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car in Newport this morning (Wednesday, November 11).
Gwent Police were called to the incident at Tredegar House Drive in Duffryn at around 8.30am.
The boy suffered injuries to his leg and head, and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.
READ MORE:
- Claims air ambulance callout to Newbridge was due to a stabbing were false.
- Woman charged with theft of vehicle and drink driving after early-morning crash.
- This is how Welsh universities are aiming to get students home for Christmas.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said they were called to a "road traffic collision involving a car (Vauxhall Meriva) and cyclist reported to us at 8.30am this morning (November 11) on Tredegar House Drive in Newport.
"The cyclist, a 14 year old boy sustained minor leg and head injuries and was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment."