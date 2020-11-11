CHRISTMAS shoppers in Wales are being urged to take extra care and take 'personal responsibility for their actions' as they go about hunting for presents during the run-up to the festive season.

With the 17-day firebreak lockdown over, shops in city and town centres across Wales are open for business again - and Public Health Wales is asking people to think about how they can go about their shopping more safely.

“Although the firebreak period in Wales has ended, we would urge everyone to be aware that this that this does not mean a return to normality," said Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

"Coronavirus has not gone away, it is still active in communities across Wales, and so we all need to take steps to keep everyone safe and to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“Public Health Wales strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

"We understand that people will want to carry on with their Christmas shopping now the firebreak has ended and so we would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can.

"Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider.

“We ask the public to observe the new regulations and to limit their contact with other people as much as possible so that we all work together to bring the numbers of positive cases down.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.