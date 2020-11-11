ELECTRIC vehicle charging points are to be installed at three Caerphilly Council locations after the cabinet agreed to fund £240,500 from reserves.
The scheme, which will put electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the council’s three main sites, is estimated to cost £300,000.
However, the council will apply for a £10,000 grant from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), while £49,500 will be taken from the council’s carbon reduction initiatives.
MORE NEWS:
- Potholes across Gwent - motorists nominate roads in Newport, Torfaen and more
- Newport burglar jailed following snooker club raid
- Coronavirus patients in hospital reaches new highs in Wales
This leaves a funding gap of £240,500, which will be used from earmarked reserves, savings intended for a specific purpose.
The council has identified 17 vehicles that it would switch to electric as part of the first phase of works.
There will be 20 double charging points installed across the council’s three sites – Penallta House, Tredomen House and the Tir Y Berth Depot.
This will provide the capacity to charge up to 100 vehicles, depending on usage patterns. This could be increased if smart charging technology is included.
The installation of the infrastructure would help contribute to the council’s decarbonisation plan and its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable transport.