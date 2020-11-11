THERE is flooding on the A4042 at the Hardwick roundabout.
Gwent Police have warned drivers to take extra care when using the road, between Abergavenny and Llanellen.
"There is flooding on the road around the Hardwick Roundabout on the A4042," said a spokesman.
"The road is passable but please take care and allow extra time for your journey."
And the AA has also warned drivers of the conditions.