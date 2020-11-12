MORE than 5,000 food parcels were handed out to children in Gwent by the Trussell Trust in just six months this year.

New figures reveal between April 1 and September 30 of this year, 5,039 food parcels were handed out to children across the Trussell Trust’s 16 food banks in Gwent.

This compares to 4,396 in the same period of 2019, out of 24 distribution centres.

READ MORE:

There has been a more than 14 per cent rise in the total number of food parcels handed out with 14,541 food parcels distributed this year compared to 12,686 last year.

Caerphilly saw the highest number of food parcels handed out, with 5,158 – up from 3,914 last year.

Blaenau Gwent, however, saw a reduction in the number of food parcels handed out, from 2,207 between April and September 2019 to 1,748 this year.

Torfaen saw a small increase (3,252 in 2019 to 3,340 in 2020), while Monmouthshire (1,480 to 1,907) and Newport (1,833 to 2,388) both saw larger increases.

Almost 2,000 food parcels were distributed to children in the period covered by the 2020 figures – an increase from 1,352.

Despite distributing fewer food parcels than last year, Torfaen saw the second highest number of food parcels given to children by Trussell Trust food banks – 1,036.

890 food parcels were given to children in Newport, up from 663.

The number of food parcels given to children in Monmouthshire dropped by 18 (582 to 564) and in Blaenau Gwent they dropped by 117 (678 to 561).

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Volunteers in food banks have been working hard under extremely difficult circumstances to make sure support is there for people struggling to afford essentials. But it’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for food, at any time of year.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen incredible compassion and concern for people facing hunger following Marcus Rashford’s brilliant campaigning.

“This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit us suddenly, with devastating consequences for people’s lives.

“But it’s also shown we can make huge changes to the way we live and look after each other. It’s shown that when we come together to push for change, the government responds. Together, we can build a hunger-free future.”