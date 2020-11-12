POLICE have condemned a road rage driver jailed for 10 years after he rammed a moped rider for his “appalling” crime.

Christian Verrall, 32, left Craig Bond with life-changing injuries when he mowed him down in his Ford Fiesta car in Newport earlier this year.

The scooter rider had accidentally clipped his wing mirror before the defendant chased him through the streets in the Pill area of the city.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Verrall used his 1,000kg car as a "weapon" to attack his victim.

READ MORE

Mr Bond was sent flying over the bonnet, leaving him with fractures to his leg and foot and psychological scars.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Rebecca Hamilton, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “The level of violence used by the defendant in this case was appalling.

“Verrall used his car as a weapon, leaving the victim with severe injuries which will have an impact on him for the rest of his life.

“There was no consideration by the defendant for the victim's welfare as he fled the scene leaving the victim hurt.

“Verrall then tried to avoid prosecution by reporting that his car had been stolen.

“This has been a difficult and distressing time for the victim and his family.

“We welcome this sentence and we hope it will bring some form of closure for them.”

The defendant was convicted of wounding with intent following a trial. He had denied the charge.

Shocking CCTV captured the incident and was played to the jury.

Verrall, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, admitted dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he lied to Gwent Police that his car had been stolen.

The horrific assault happened in March during the day.

Recorder Caroline Rees QC told the defendant: “The victim in this case was a young man called Craig Bond who was riding a motor scooter.

“Your wing mirror was clipped but that in no way justified what you went on to do.

“You lost your temper and the red mist descended and you decided to confront Mr Bond near the Motorcycle Bunker.”