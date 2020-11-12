It's five years exactly from when the people of Newport turned out to celebrate the opening of Friars Walk leisure and shopping complex.
Here we have delved into our archive to bring you a selection of pictures following the development of Friars Walk from the original John Frost Square to the crowds on opening day.
John Frost Square cordoned off for work on demolishing buildings to start before work on Friars Walk could get under way
Another view of the cordoned off John Frost Square
Newport Bus Station and the Capital car park before it was demolished to make way for Friars Walk
Clearing the site before building the new development could begin. The Potters is in the background.
The framework of what would become Debenhams starts to go up
Work on the new development is well under way
The cladding goes on what is now Debenhams
Crowds gather on the morning of November 12, 2015, for the grand opening of Friars Walk
Carwyn Jones (the then First Minister), Bob Bright (the then leader of Newport City Council), Paul Sargent (of developers Queensberry), Mayor Herbie Thomas and Stuart Harris (of developers Queensberry) officially open Friars Walk.
