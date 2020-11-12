It's five years exactly from when the people of Newport turned out to celebrate the opening of Friars Walk leisure and shopping complex.

Here we have delved into our archive to bring you a selection of pictures following the development of Friars Walk from the original John Frost Square to the crowds on opening day.

South Wales Argus:

John Frost Square cordoned off for work on demolishing buildings to start before work on Friars Walk could get under way

South Wales Argus:

Another view of the cordoned off John Frost Square

South Wales Argus:

Newport Bus Station and the Capital car park before it was demolished to make way for Friars Walk

South Wales Argus:

Clearing the site before building the new development could begin. The Potters is in the background.

South Wales Argus:

The framework of what would become Debenhams starts to go up

South Wales Argus:

Work on the new development is well under way

South Wales Argus:

The cladding goes on what is now Debenhams

South Wales Argus:

Crowds gather on the morning of November 12, 2015, for the grand opening of Friars Walk

South Wales Argus:

Carwyn Jones (the then First Minister), Bob Bright (the then leader of Newport City Council), Paul Sargent (of developers Queensberry), Mayor Herbie Thomas and Stuart Harris (of developers Queensberry) officially open Friars Walk.