STAFF at a Newport hospital have been gifted sweet treats by the community.
A group dedicated to ensuring Hallowe’en was celebrated in Caldicot and surrounding areas - #caldicotpumpkins2020 - has also gathered sweets and chocolate which were donated to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.
Catherine Mayo, the main organiser of #caldicotpumpkins2020 was joined by her son, 12-year-old Jay, in delivering the sweets to Claire Jones, a sister on the intensive care unit at Royal Gwent Hospital.
Ms Mayo explained: “We had a separate sweet collection for the hospital, which I shared in the Hallowe'en group.
“People were invited to donate sweets and write thank you letters or draw pictures – we didn’t have loads, but it was to say thank you to our NHS workers.
“Claire was over the moon about it – when we arrived we called the ICU and she met us downstairs.
“It’s just something to say a big thank you for all that they do.”
The sweets and chocolates will be put into quarantine for three days then shared out to staff members in the ICU, A&E and the children’s ward of Royal Gwent Hospital.