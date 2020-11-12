A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL ANTHONY JONES, 41, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing Nike trainers from Deichmann as well as washing tablets and meat from Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £412.97.

DEWI WEBB, 22, of Castle Street, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £580 in a fine, surcharge and costs.

ARBAAZ ALI, 20, of Alice Street, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £199 in a fine, surcharge and costs.

DANIELLE FRANCIS SIMKIN, 37, of Albert Street, Pill, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after she admitted possession of heroin at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital.

She was also ordered to pay £107 in a surcharge and costs.

JAMES TAYLOR, 36, of Cyril Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, surcharge and costs.

KEVIN BRAY, 35, of Temple Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing two speakers worth £30 from B&M.

He was also ordered to pay £107 in a surcharge and costs.

RADIAN VALENTIN CONSTANTIN, 34, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, surcharge and costs.

LEVY BARRINGTON TIMMINS, 27, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, surcharge and costs after he admitted possession of cocaine.

PIERCE WAYNE GREEN, 31, of Potter Street, Pill, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He must also complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in a surcharge and costs.