Coronavirus latest as 45 more deaths reported across Wales

By Dan Barnes

    A FURTHER 13 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent by Public Health Wales, among 45 across Wales.
  • There have also been a further 167 cases confirmed across Gwent, out of 928 more in Wales.
  • The number of cases confirmed Wales-wide is more than twice that reported yesterday (444), but this is the fourth day in a row where less than 1,000 cases have been confirmed.