Coronavirus latest as 45 more deaths reported across Wales
- A FURTHER 13 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent by Public Health Wales, among 45 across Wales.
- There have also been a further 167 cases confirmed across Gwent, out of 928 more in Wales.
- The number of cases confirmed Wales-wide is more than twice that reported yesterday (444), but this is the fourth day in a row where less than 1,000 cases have been confirmed.
