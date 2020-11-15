NEW analysis has revealed the cheapest UK supermarket for October 2020.

Here's what you need to know.

Who carried out the research?

Consumer group Which? analysed the price of food, drink and household essentials at the biggest chains in the UK to reveal the cheapest supermarket of the month.

What did Which? compare?

Which? said: "We compared the prices of 32 branded and own-label items, from semi-skimmed milk and free-range eggs to Hovis wholemeal bread and Knorr vegetable stock pots, to work out which supermarket was the cheapest in October.

"Comparing Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, we found a £17 difference between the cheapest supermarket and the most expensive."

What was the cheapest supermarket for groceries during October 2020?

The cheapest supermarket during October 2020 was Aldi, with a small trolley of 32 items costing £27.13. Next up, Lidl was £4.46 more expensive.

This is how Which?'s trolley of groceries stacked up at each of the UK’s biggest supermarkets:

Aldi - £27.13

Lidl - £31.59

Asda - £33.85

Morrisons - £35.17

Tesco - £35.51

Sainsbury's - £37.44

Ocado - £43.67

Waitrose - 44.13

What have Aldi said?

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We continue our focus on providing great quality products at the best value and we are proud to have been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the fourth consecutive month.

"We know that this continues to be a difficult time for so many families who are feeling the financial impact of Covid-19 so it is important to continue providing customers with the best value products of any supermarket.”

How did Which? compare supermarket prices?

Researchers at Which? tracked the prices of 32 items at the UK’s eight biggest supermarkets throughout October 2020.

The cosumer group added: "Our shopping lists combined branded items such as Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread and Yorkshire Tea, plus own-label products including lettuce, pasta and milk.

"Of course, own-brand items aren’t exactly the same at different supermarkets, but we’ve used experts to ensure that the products are as comparable as possible based on a range of factors including weight, quality and other industry data.

"Using an independent price comparison website, we calculated the average price (including special offers but not multibuys) for each item throughout the month.

"We added those individual averages together to give an overall price for the trolley at each shop for the month."