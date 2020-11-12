FOUR vehicles have been broken into in the Abertillery area overnight between Sunday, November 8 and the early hours of Monday, November 9.
The break ins were reported on Bishop Street, Richmond Road and Duke Street.
Gwent Police has released CCTV footage captured on Bishop Street and have appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 2000410102 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
"Motorists are advised to take extra measures to ensure their vehicle is safe and secure at all times," said a police spokesman. "Keep windows and doors locked, don't leave items on view and remove any valuables when left unattended."